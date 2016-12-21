Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that Blade Runner 2 (now Blade Runner 2049) will not be compromising and will be shooting for an R-rating.

The Arrival director told Screen that principal photography wrapped in November and the Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling-starring film is now being edited in L.A.

“My producers are finding it fun to remind me that it will be one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made,” he said.

Big blockbusters usually have to be made for an audience of all ages to justify their huge budgets, but Deadpool showed that they can be bloody and expletive-laden and still bring in a huge box office gross.

Blade Runner 2049 dropped its first trailer yesterday, but won’t open in cinemas until 6 October, 2017.