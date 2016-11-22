Almost every Pixar film released since the studio’s debut - Toy Story - has been critically well received, their lowest Rotten Tomatoes score being 77% for last year’s The Good Dinosaur.

That score, however, is negating both the Cars films, the first of which holds a 74% rating while the second rest at just 39%.

Unsurprisingly, for the third film in the series, the animation studio has decided to switch things up again. The first trailer for Cars 3 ditches the childish aesthetic of the previous films, instead teasing a much darker tone.

Perhaps the Pixar animators were inspired by the response to their gritty, non-Disney release one-shot, Borrowed Time.

Once again, Owen Wilson will voice the film’s leading character Lightning McQueen, while Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, and Daniel Lawrence Whitney (AKA Larry the Cable Guy) will also reprise their respective roles. Storyboard artist Brian Fee will direct the film.

Earlier this year, Pixar released yet another sequel, Finding Dory, the follow-up to the 2003 film Finding Nemo. Following the release of Cars 3, Incredibles 2, and Toy Story 4, Pixar promises to begin focussing on original films once more.