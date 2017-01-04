It’s always been the elephant in the room at critics organisation awards - being honoured by a group of people many of whom were actually quite mean about your film/performance.

Casey Affleck didn’t so much acknowledge this elephant as give it a flying dropkick on Tuesday night, accepting a Best Actor award from the New York Film Critics Circle for his work on Manchester By The Sea and then, during his acceptance speech, reading out a list of stinging criticisms the host had written about his acting in the film.

“I like to read reviews,” Affleck prefaced the speech, particularly when they’re “informed without being esoteric, critical without being snarky or personal.”

He noted that many New York critics had been kind about his performance, but not NFYCC chairman and host of the ceremony, David Edelstein.

He read out these Edelstein quotes (as per Deadline), of which there were more:

“Affleck, though likable, doesn’t have a lot of variety and resorts to chewing gum to give his character through-lines.”

“Affleck’s line readings would be too mumbly and mulish even for the glory days of ’50s Method [acting] and he might as well be wearing a T-shirt that says ‘Shoot Me.’ Fortunately, he’s not the lead,”

“It’s looking like whenever I see Affleck’s name in a movie’s credits, you can expect a standard, genre B picture — slowed down and tarted up.”

Affleck’s speech apparently went down brilliantly with the audience, but not quite so well with Edelstein, who spent much of the rest of the evening defending himself.

The actor-director, who has always polarised critics, has a good chance of landing an Academy Award for Manchester by the Sea next month.