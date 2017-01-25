Controversial director Roman Polanski has stepped down from presiding over France’s César awards after 61,000 people signed a petition calling on the public to boycott the event.

The awards - which are the country’s equivalent to the Oscars - courted controversy after announcing Polanski’s participation: the 83-year-old, who lives in Paris, is wanted in the US over historic child sex conviction.

He pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and served 42 days in prison after accepting a plea bargain. Polanski fled the US for Britain and then France a year later over fears the judge hearing his case could overrule the plea bargain and he could be imprisoned again.

Polanski’s lawyer, Hervé Temime, released a statement, picked up by Agence France-Presse, saying the row was “unjustified” and the row had “profoundly saddened” the director.

Temime continued: “However, in order not to disturb the César ceremony, which should focus on the cinema and not on the appointment of the president, Roman Polanski has decided not to accept the invitation.”

Last month, Poland's Supreme Court upheld its refusal to extradite Roman Polanski to America if he enters the country, the Rosemary’s Baby director saying: “I’ll finally be able to feel safe in my own country.”

The petition - which has once again spurred on discussion about separating art from the artist - claimed Polanski enjoyed “scandalous protection” and the nomination to preside over the César awards was “an insult to women and to the suffering they endure, an insult to rape victim.”

Clare Serre-Combe of Osez le Feminisme ('Dare Feminism'), previously said feminist groups were “extremely angry” about the decision to nominate Polanski.

"We cannot let this pass," she told AFP. "Making Polanski president is to snub rape and sexual assault victims. The quality of his work counts for nothing when confronted with the crime he committed, his escape from justice and his refusal to face up to his responsibilities."

Polanski has won the Cesar award for Best Director on four occasions, including for Tess, The Pianist, and The Ghost Writer.