Close Encounters announcement sends Steven Spielberg fans into overdrive

A brand new teaser for Close Encounters of the Third Kind has been released sparking excitement among fans of filmmaking maestro Steven Spielberg.
The video, entitled “This Means Something,” was uploaded to Sony Pictures Entertainment's YouTube showing an air traffic control radar locating a UFO.
A new website affiliated with the 1977 film was also created naturally sending fans' excitement into overdrive with many convinced a sequel or reboot announcement was imminent.
Variety later confirmed that Close Encounters will, in fact, be re-released theatrically for a week in September to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary.
Spielberg's iconic film stars Richard Dreyfus, François Truffaut, Teri Garr and Bob Balaban.
The film's official anniversary arrives on 16 November.
