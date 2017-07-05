Close Encounters announcement sends Steven Spielberg fans into overdrive

A brand new teaser for Close Encounters of the Third Kind has been released sparking excitement among fans of filmmaking maestro Steven Spielberg.

The video, entitled “This Means Something,” was uploaded to Sony Pictures Entertainment's YouTube showing an air traffic control radar locating a UFO.

A new website affiliated with the 1977 film was also created naturally sending fans' excitement into overdrive with many convinced a sequel or reboot announcement was imminent.

So, is Close Encounters getting a UHD Bluray release? Or another cinema release? Or a sequel? All of the above?! What's going on? — Ty (@AussieGamr) July 5, 2017

close encounters is in my top 5 films tbh and was a major early influence for my love of space and aliens so this is SO EXCITING — hannah (@spacejudas) July 5, 2017



Variety later confirmed that Close Encounters will, in fact, be re-released theatrically for a week in September to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary.

Anyways *clears throat* WHICH ONE OF MY FRIENDS WANTS TO SEE CLOSE ENCOUNTERS WITH ME WHEN ITS BACK IN THEATERS!? — Shelly (@smelly___shelly) July 5, 2017



Spielberg's iconic film stars Richard Dreyfus, François Truffaut, Teri Garr and Bob Balaban.

The film's official anniversary arrives on 16 November.