The rumour mill unleashed itself in full after reports filtered in that three extra minutes had been added to Logan after its official premiere - was this a post-credits sting? Or a secret trailer?

Turns out, it was firmly the latter, with the surprise teaser for Deadpool 2 now hitting the internet, to the surprise and delight of all; as the Merc with a Mouth takes his own spin on the classic Superman-style phonebooth transformation.

Considering the sequel hasn't even started filming yet, this specially filmed sketch-of-sorts won't actually be much of an indication of the final product, though it's a fun reminder that Fox's run of non-traditional superhero movies certainly won't be ending with Logan.

We're still a long way from Deadpool 2, however: the script is yet to be finished, while the studio is still eyeing up actors to fill the boots of both Cable and Domino, with Kerry Washington a potential contender for the latter.

The film also sees John Wick director David Leitch take over from Tim Miller after he suddenly dropped out of the project, reportedly due to to a clash of visions between Miller and star Ryan Reynolds.

"There is this fun irreverent nature to Deadpool which is why I fell in love with it," Leitch has stated. "Which is why I’m honored to be a part of the franchise. I think you want to keep the DNA of that. It’s going to be fun to spin out the world a little bit and expand it. You just have to on a sequel. But we want to stay true to that, the little superhero movie that could. It is the fun irreverent movie."

Logan Clip

"It’s in our DNA to take the stunts in an organic way as well and take it more in a practical way," he added. "Maybe go bigger. But it’s not about bigger, Deadpool is always about playing against the expectations of superhero movies and I think that is why it was so successful. Or one of the reasons it was so successful because it plays against those expectations."

Deadpool 2 hits cinemas in 2018.