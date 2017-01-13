To the probable ire of hardened cinephiles, Deadpool has come out of almost nowhere to become a major Academy Awards player.

The hype really kicked into gear when the film landed surprise nominations at the Golden Globes for both the film and Ryan Reynolds, losing both times to La La Land in the Musical or Comedy category.

Now, with additional nominations at the Producers Guild of America Awards and the Directors Guild of America, Deadpool 's chances of getting a Best Picture nomination are looking stronger by the day.

Though the film was a surprise box-office hit, it wasn't entirely a smash with critics, so it's certainly unusual to see it pick up such awards steam; though there's a chance it might entirely be to do with one individual in particular - Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool is Reynolds' decade-long passion project of Silence-like proportions, and there's a sense that awards bodies are responding to his individual passion for the project; with the actor sending out a surprisingly heartfelt letter attached to the film's screener.

And there's no sign of his commitment slowing anytime soon; the actor tweeting out a nicely mocking For Your Consideration video pitch for the film.



Will Deadpool get a Best Picture nom? We find out on 24 January.