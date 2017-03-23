Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for Death Note, an original film from director Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) based on the manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata.

The supernatural thriller ‘follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone's name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.’

The action has been moved from Japan to the US, with protagonist Light Yagami being turned into Light Turner, who will be played by American actor Nat Wolff (Paper Towns).

The original manga series spawned the widely spread ‘I’ll take a potato chip and EAT IT!’ meme.

Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Get Out) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man) co-star in the adaptation, along with Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), Paul Nakauchi (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End) and Shea Whigham (American Hustle).

Death Note is out worldwide on Netflix 25 August.