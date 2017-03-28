A petition to boycott Netflix's upcoming adaptation of popular Japanese Manga Death Note has gone viral, successfully hitting its goal of 10,000 signatures.

The backlash was sparked following the release of the first trailer of the film which showed white actors in the film's lead roles. The Care2 petition currently has been signed by more than 12,000 people.

Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars) is the project's lead actor which is being directed by Blair Witch director Adam Wingard. He plays Light Turner, a student who unearths a supernatural notebook that permits him to murder anybody he can identify; the character's name in the original manga is Light Yagami.

LaKeith Stanfield also stars as the private detective chasing Light, while The Leftovers actor Margaret Qualley plays the film's female lead.

Other recent projects to have ignited criticism following claims of whitewahsing are Scarlett Johansson film Ghost in the Shell and Netflix's Marvel series Iron Fist. Unlike the former, however, Death Note is a westernised version of the Manga which has relocated the action to Seattle; Ghost in the Shell remains set in Japan but has swapped out its Japanese lead for Hollywood star Johansson.

Hollywood whitewashing controversies







11 show all Hollywood whitewashing controversies



















1/11 Scarlett Johansson cast as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell Blonde, white US actress Scarlett Johansson was announced to be playing the clearly Japanese character Motoko Kusanagi in Hollywood's Ghost in the Shell remake, much to the dismay of Asian film fans

2/11 Tilda Swinton cast as The Ancient One in Doctor Strange Marvel sparked outrage when Anglo-Scottish actress Tilda Swinton was cast as Tibetan mystic The Ancient One alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange

3/11 Zoe Saldana was criticised for 'blacking up' to play the considerably darker-skinned soul singer Nina Simone in Nina AP

4/11 Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Prince of Persia The half Jewish, quarter Swedish actor was cast to play a Middle Eastern Prince in Disney's 2010 film

5/11 Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily in forthcoming film Pan Mara was been cast in the role of American Indian Tiger Lily, sparking an online protest from angry film fans Warner Bros

6/11 Christian Bale plays Moses in Ridley Scott's Exodus: Gods and Kings Ridley Scott claimed he would never cast 'Mohammed so-and-so from such-and-such a country' in a lead role in his Biblical epic, and went on to cast an entirely white cast instead

7/11 Jim Caveziel plays Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ Catholic star Mel Gibson chose to cast a Caucasian American actor in the role of Jesus for his controversial film AP

8/11 Micky Rooney plays a Japanese neighbour in Breakfast at Tiffany's Who better to play Holly Golightly's Japanese neighbour IY Yunoishi than American actor Mick Rooney. At least Hollywood has come some way since 1961 YouTube

9/11 Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez in Argo Ben Affleck became the subject of a few editorials in Latin American newspapers for casting himself (an American with English, Irish, Scottish and Swiss ancestry) as a Mexican CIA operative

10/11 Jennifer Connelly plays Alicia Nash in A Beautiful Mind Alicia Lopez-Harrison de Lardé was a naturalised US citizen from El Salvador, but was played by an actress of Jewish, Irish and Norwegian descent YouTube

11/11 Chinese actresses cast in Memoirs of a Geisha What better way to alienate Japanese cinemagoers than to cast three Chinese actresses in the lead roles in a film about Japanese culture REUTERS

Willem Dafoe will provide the voice of death spirit Ryuk (a Shinigami), a character eerily similar in appearance to the actor.

Death Note will be released globally on Netflix on 25 August.