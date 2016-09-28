Bruce Willis fans in Chicago can now appear in a movie with the actor in the upcoming remake of the action-vengeance classic Death Wish.

Willis stars in the revenge flick, directed by Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Hostel), that began principle photography in a Chicago neighbourhood this week. And casting agents are looking for extras.

“We are excited to capture the unique Chicago look and remarkable architecture in film,” the casting notification from Four Star Casting reads. “All businesses will be open for normal hours. As always, we understand that we are guests in your neighbourhood, and will conduct ourselves accordingly.”

Unfortunately for fans of the Die Hard star, Willis will only be filming in the city for a day, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The majority of the filming will include second-unit action sequences, like car chases, the Chicago Film Office told the Tribune.

Death Wish first premiered in 1974, starring Charles Bronson. It spawned four sequels over the subsequent two decades.

Vincent D’Onofrio and Dean Norris will co-star in the remake.