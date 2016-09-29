Directors crowdfund $78,000 for a film, spend it on champagne and limos

A group of filmmakers have trolled their Indiegogo supporters in pretty stunning fashion, disappearing with the investment, frittering it away and then making a film about it.

FND Films raised close to $78,000 through a YouTube plea video in 2014, providing no details on the film apart from its name: It’s All Good.

They then promptly vanished, occasionally posting photos of themselves on social media drinking on boats and enjoying a vacation in Italy.

Supporters were furious, writing "Are you fucking serious???? Where's the fucking money??" on their Facebook page, posting their personal details and in some cases threatening legal action.

Undeterred, FND continued with the con, formally announcing that the film was not going to be made due to “things beyond out control” and even going on Fox News to admit that they ran out of money shortly after starting production.

But it turns out they did make a film, a very meta movie about not making a movie.

The first trailer for It’s All Good was released this morning, which centres on a trio of filmmakers, played by the filmmakers themselves, who crowdfund money for a film and then blow it all.

It makes use of the apology video they posted, along with videos from enraged fans.

Official synopsis:

Aaron, Vinny and Cooper are dead broke and ready to give up on their pursuit of becoming big shot filmmakers. Desperate to keep the dream alive, they turn to crowdfunding for their first feature film and raise $75,000 dollars. However, they are overtaken by greed and instead blow the money on frivolous luxuries. Now they must face the consequences, including some shady acquaintances interested in their fortune, and an onslaught of angry donors who have been deceived.

Despite two years of misdirection, investors seem to be taking the stunt pretty well, with one commenting: “Never been so happy to be so completely wrong in my entire life.”

It’s All Good will be released 21 October.