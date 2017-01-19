President-elect Donald Trump, while being a day away from his inauguration, has already announced the slogan he'll use for the 2020 presidential campaign - and it has one very sinister comparison.

The Republican will run for reelection in three years time and believes he has the perfect hook to re-ignite the passion of his voters: "Keep American Great" - the tagline of 2016 horror film The Purge: Election Year.

When asked what the slogan would be, he told The Washington Post: "Are you ready?" 'Keep America Great,' exclamation point.

"Get me my lawyer," he adds in the recording before telling someone in the room to trademark the line.



The Purge: Election Year - starring Elizabeth Mitchell and Frank Grillo - is the third film in the franchise set in a dystopian future which sees crime legalised annually for 12 hours. 'Keep America Great' is used in the film as the slogan

It's no coincidence that the film was released during the Trump-Clinton election race with director James DeMonaco telling Entertainment Weekly how the sequel was influenced in some small part by the Trump-Clinton election race. In fact, he revealed that the use of 'Keep America Great' was a direct response to Trump's previous slogan - we bet not even DeMonaco can fathom the circle of time.

The slogan is clearly a continuation of "Make America Great Again", the one he used during the 2016 election campaign trail which he trademarked in 2012. It's also the name of the celebration concert occurring today (19 January) which will see the likes of soul singer Sam Moore (of Sam & Dave), band 3 Doors Down and actor Jon Voight take to the stage.

It seems Election Year was only two years off - the film's set in 2022.