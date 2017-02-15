  1. Culture
Batman star Michael Keaton says 'genius manipulator' Donald Trump 'frightening'

Actor known for Beetlejuice, Birdman, Spotlight and new film The Founder confesses he is 'nervous' about presidency

Actor Michael Keaton says he is nervous about Donald Trump's “potentially frightening” presidency.

The Batman star described Mr Trump as a “genius manipulator” who tapped into America's “crushed” middle class during his election campaign.

Keaton, who describes himself as a “news and political junkie”, told the Press Association: “(I'm) nervous. Just a little bit nervous. It's so other worldly.

“What's scary about it is... how fast you can go from logical, reasonable through really difficult times, in an administration that deals with things, has disagreements but has discussions about things, to... all bets are off about anything.

“It's potentially frightening - the world as a result of what this particular person brings to it and everything surrounding it.

“It's crazy.”

Keaton, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 2014 film Birdman, said it was “fascinating” that Mr Trump had successfully promoted “the notion that he's one of us”.

The actor said: “How many of you have a jet, waiting for the jet to arrive?

“It's pretty clear he's not one of you.”

He added: “That's a legitimate thing that there are people out there who aren't making it. The middle class gets crushed. That's for sure correct.

“There's no question that Bernie Sanders and he (Donald Trump) tapped into that.”

Describing Mr Trump as a “genius manipulator”, Keaton, 65, said: “He worked the media, worked them like stooges.

“Something, among other things, I Instagrammed over a year ago. I said: 'Just working you and you don't know he's working you.'

“So if that's a good thing, you've got to give him credit - if it's a good thing.”

In his latest film The Founder, Keaton plays entrepreneur Ray Kroc who took a small fast food business in 1950s California and transformed it into the McDonald's empire.

