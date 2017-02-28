Donald Trump has claimed that the Oscars blunder over the Best Picture award was due to the event being "focused so hard on politics".

The US President was the subject of several jokes made by host Jimmy Kimmel, and was criticised by winners on the night.

He told Breitbart News: "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn't feel like a very glamorous evening.

"I've been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

Kimmel threw barb after barb at Trump on the night, receiving cheers for moments such as when he said: "I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That's gone, thanks to him!"

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal, who presented the Oscar for Best Animated Film, criticised Trump's plan for a wall on the US border with Mexico.

"Flesh and blood actors are migrant workers," she said. "We travel all over the world, we construct stories, we build life that cannot be divided.

"As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I'm against any form of wall that wants to separate us."

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet







24 show all Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet













































1/24 Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images

2/24 Taraji P. Henson Getty Images

3/24 Chrissy Teigen Getty Images

4/24 Ruth Negga Reuters

5/24 Dev Patel PA

6/24 Karlie Kloss Getty Images

7/24 Emma Roberts Getty Images

8/24 Riz Ahmed

9/24 Felicity Jones AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Isabelle Huppert AFP/Getty Images

11/24 Mahershala Ali Rex Features

12/24 Michelle Williams Getty Images

13/24 Naomie Harris AFP/Getty Images

14/24 Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

15/24 Ryan Gosling Getty Images

16/24 Viola Davis Getty Images

17/24 Charlize Theron Getty Images

18/24 Dakota Johnson REUTERS

19/24 Chris Evans

20/24 Brie Larson

21/24 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner REUTERS

22/24 Sofia Boutella PA

23/24 Pharrell Williams Rex Features

24/24 Kirsten Dunst Getty Images

The mix-up that saw presenters announce La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture award instead of the correct winner, Moonlight, has been blamed on the Academy Awards' accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In an unusual second apology issued on Monday the firm cited PwC partner Brian Cullinan for the error and apologised to everyone involved in the embarrassing blunder that was played out on national television.

"PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night's Oscars," the new statement said.

"PwC partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

"Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr Cullinan or his partner."

Academy spokesperson Teni Melidonian told the Hollywood Reporter: "We've essentially launched a review of the entire process that happens backstage and the way PwC has been handling the envelopes and how they are carried out at the ceremony".