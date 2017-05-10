The Rock is seriously considering running for president

Not long after Donald Trump was elected president, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson flirted with the idea of running in 2020, telling Vanity Fair he "wouldn't rule it out" and that it would be "a great opportunity to help people".

The idea has clearly stayed with him, and was stirred again this week by a Washington Post piece that posited that, if he ran for POTUS, Johnson would stand a good chance of winning, noting his likability, his ancestry and more.

The Rock posted a screen grab of the article on Instagram today, describing the prospect as "very alluring" and signing off with a presidential pin-esque US flag:

"Interesting piece from The Washington Post on if I ran for POTUS I could actually win. Writer Alyssa Rosenberg did some pretty good research into my background (slave descendants fighting for their freedom, Revolutionary War etc). Much more to uncover but well done. More and more pieces like this are popping up due to the Presidential election and they're cool/fun to read... I care DEEPLY about our country... and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring. Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country. Thanks again Washington Post."

A wrestling president wouldn't really be a shock anymore - hell, President Trump has experience in the ring.