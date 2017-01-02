The new year is here and, after overdoing it in December, you're probably looking for an excuse to stay indoors for the remainder of January.
Netflix is on hand to help - this month sees a crop of new additions to the streaming service in both the UK and US.
Below, we've selected the five best titles you should look out for ranging from foreign films you no doubt missed at the cinema to your new favourite Netflix Original properties.
TV guide 2017: The shows you'll be bingeing
-
1/27 Sherlock season 4
Creator: Steven Moffatt, Mark Gatiss
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Toby Jones, Sacha Dhawan
Plot: Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are back for three more episodes of the Beeb's beloved series that'll replace Moriarty with a new villain played by Toby Jones.
Premiere date: 1 January, BBC One
-
2/27 Taboo
Creator: Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy
Cast: Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Kelly
Plot: Set in 1814, the drama follows James Delaney, an adventurer who uncovers a dark family conspiracy upon returning home from Africa with the aim of avenging his father's death.
Premiere date: 7 January, BBC One
-
3/27 Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Creator: Lemony Snicket, Mark Hudis
Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Malina Weissman
Plot: This adaptation of Daniel Handler's best-selling children's novels follows a trio of Baudelaire orphans as they find themselves perpetually hounded by the mysterious and sinister Count Olaf, hell-bent on landing the orphans' inherited fortune.
Premiere date: 13 January, Netflix
-
4/27 Homeland season 6
Creator: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa
Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, F Murray Abraham, Elizabeth Marvel
Plot: Carrie and Saul are back, this time in New York, attempting to foil conspiracies in the run-up to the inauguration of president-elect Elizabeth Keane.
Premiere date: 23 January, Channel 4
-
5/27 Fortitude season 2
Creator: Simon Donald
Cast: Richard Dormer, Sofie Gråbøl, Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley, Parminder Nagra
Plot: The quiet, isolated community is rocked by a terrifying new threat as the Antarctica noir drama returns
Premiere date: 27 January, Sky Atlantic
-
6/27 Legion
Creator: Noah Hawley
Cast: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza
Plot: This X-Men spinoff focuses on David Haller, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age.
Premiere date: 9 February, FOX
-
7/27 The Walking Dead season 7B/8
Creator: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman
Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Khary Payton, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James
Plot: Following on from the fateful events seen in the chaotic midseason finale, Rick begins to recruit an army in his war against Negan and the Saviours.
Premiere date: 13 February, FOX
-
8/27 24: Legacy
Creator: Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Manny Coto, Evan Katz
Cast: Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears
Plot: This spin-off replaces Jack Bauer with war hero Eric Carter who enlists the aid of CTU with preventing one of the largest terrorist attacks on US soil.
Premiere date: 15 February, FOX
-
9/27 Billions season 2
Creator: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin
Cast: Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman
Plot: District Attorney Chuck Rhoades Jr returns as he continues with his attempts to prove hedge fund manager Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod is corrupt.
Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
10/27 Girls season 6
Creator: Lena Dunham
Cast: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver
Plot: The final season of the drama will see Hannah and friends attempt to put things right with their troubled lives.
Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
11/27 Iron Fist
Creator: Scott Buck Cast: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, Rosario Dawson Plot: Marvel's latest Netflix show following Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist.
Premiere date: 17 March, Netflix
-
12/27 Broadchurch season 3
Creator: Chris Chibnall Cast: Olivia Colman, David Tennant Plot: Not much is known about the ITV mystery drama's swansong save for the fact Detectives Miller and Hardy will reunite to work on a sexual assault case.
Premiere date: Spring 2017, ITV1
-
13/27 Game of Thrones season 7
Creator: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss
Cast: Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke
Plot: With the HBO fantasy series gearing up to a close, this penultimate season will pick up where the last left off; with Cersei in power and the Mother of Dragons en route to Westeros.
Premiere date: June 2017, Sky Atlantic
-
14/27 I Love Dick
Creator: Jil Soloway
Cast: Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne
Plot: The Transparent creator's new show centres on a married couple whose relationship is put to the test when they both fall for the same professor.
Premiere date: Summer 2017, Amazon Prime
-
15/27 Twin Peaks season 3
Creator: Mark Frost, David Lynch
Cast: Everyone
Plot: The majority of the original cast plus a host of new faces are returning for one of the most anticipated TV revivals of all time.
Premiere date: 2O17 TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
16/27 Riviera
Creator: Neil Jordan
Cast: Julia Stiles, Monica Bellucci, Lena Olin, Iwan Rheon, Amr Waked
Plot: The widow of a billionaire is shocked to discover that the fortune that maintained his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC
-
17/27 Catastrophe season 3
Creator: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan
Cast: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan, Ashley Jensen, Carrie Fisher, Mark Bonnar
Plot: Sharon and Rob return as the two wayward souls thrown together after a brief affair. Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear as Rob's mother in one of the actor's final screen roles.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4
-
18/27 Tin Star
Creator: Rowan Joffe
Cast: Christina Hendricks, Tim Roth
Plot: This ten-part thriller, set in the Canadian Rockies, sees an expat British police officer take a stand against an oil company fronted by the mysterious Mrs Bradshaw leading to unprecedented bloodshed.
-
19/27 Britannia
Creator: Jez Butterworth Cast: Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker, Stanley Weber
Plot: The first co-production between Sky and Amazon is ten-part Roman revenge drama set in 43AD.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
20/27 The Defenders
Creator: Douglas Petrie, Marco Ramirez
Cast: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Élodie Yung ,Sigourney Weaver
Plot: This mashup will see the lead characters of Netflix's four Marvel shows - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist - unite in a bid to overcome forces in New York City.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix
-
21/27 Stranger Things season 2
Creator: The Duffer Brothers
Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown
Plot: The fate of Eleven is resolved as we return to Hawkins fo0r mote otherworldly shenanigans that'll undoubtedly involve the Upside-Down.
Premiere date: Late 2017, Netflix
-
22/27 The Punisher
Creator: Steve Lightfoot
Cast: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll
Plot: Daredevil character Frank Castle returns as the vigilante who uses lethal methods to fight crime.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix
-
23/27 The Leftovers season 3
Creator: Damon Lindelof
Cast: Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Christopher Eccleston, Amy Brenneman, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka, Liv Tyler, Regina King, Kevin Carroll
Plot: The sorely underrated drama, focusing on the aftermath of a world which saw 2% of the world's population disappear, returns for a final time with the action relocated to Australia. Can Kevin Garvey find enlightenment following the climactic events of season two?
Premiere date: April TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
24/27 American Gods
Creator: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green
Cast: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning
Plot: This long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel focuses on Shadow Moon, who accepts a job offer from a strager who turns out to be the Norse god Odin.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Amazon Prime
-
25/27 Fargo season 3
Creator: Noah Hawley
Cast: Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scoot McNairy
Plot: The Coen Brothers spin-off returns, this time following brothers Emit and Ray Stussy who get caught up in a tangle of corruption and deceit.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4
-
26/27 Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9
Creator: Larry David
Cast: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Mary Steenbergen
Plot: Earlier this year, Larry David announced the return of his acclaimed HBO comedy series to the relief of fans the world over. There's no current release date but rest assured knowing David is currently somewhere in the world getting himself into awkward trouble for your viewing pleasure.
Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic
-
27/27 House of Cards season 5
Creator: Beau Willimon
Cast: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Joel Kinnaman, Molly Parker
Plot:<.b> There's no current airdate for Kevin and Claire Underwood's fifth outing but, going by the closing moments of season four (war's been waged and the First Lady has the upper hand over her husband), things will be more fraught than ever.
Premiere date: Spring TBC, Netflix
Suburra - 5 January
Suburra is an Italian-French crime noir, based on the book by Giancarlo De Cataldo and Carlo Bonini, which tells the story of a gruelling battle between corrupt politicians, religious leaders and hardened mafiosos in a small town outside of Rome. The little-seen gem from Stefano Sollima (the man behind upcoming Sicario sequel Soldado) demands to be seen ahead of its 10-part TV series continuation on Netflix later this year.
Under the Shadow - 7 January
This horror film set in war-torn Tehran follows a mother and daughter who become convinced their apartment is being haunted by a supernatural force. Atmospheric as hell - and featuring an irresistible performance from Narges Rashidi - Under the Shadow is best watched with the lights out; just don't expect to sleep anytime soon afterward.
Drag Me To Hell - 11 January
The Evil Dead director Sam Raimi returned to his horror roots with Drag Me To Hell (2011), a film which sees Alison Lohman's protagonist evict the wrong woman from her home. With a curse placed upon her, it seems she doesn't have long before her soul becomes eternally damned. A horror-comedy worthy of your time if only for the brilliantly succinct final scene.
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events - 13 January
Yet another adaptation of Daniel Handler's best-selling children's novels follows the Baudelaire orphans as they find themselves perpetually hounded by Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), a mysterious and sinister figure hell-bent on landing their inherited fortune. The eight-part season looks set to be an improvement on the 2004 Jim Carrey film of the same name.
Frontier - 20 January
This historical drama - shot in dazzling 4K - stars Aquaman actor Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) as an outlaw attempting to disrupt the Hudson Bay Company's monopoly on the fur trade in Canada. With a second season already confirmed, Frontier's guaranteed to be a huge hit.
Available now
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Ascension
Braquo (Season 3)
Burn, Burn, Burn
Halo Legends
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Season 5)
Power Rangers Super Megaforce: The Legendary Battle
Real Detective
Saw: The Final Chapter
(T)error
The Pit and the Pendulum
The Principle
The Rat Race
To Be A Miss
Udta Punjab
3 January
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (Season 2)
Beyond
4 January
Dirty Work
Good Luck Chuck
5 January
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Miss India America
Shooter
Suburra
6 January
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
Growing Up Coy
One Day At A Time
Tarzan And Jane
7 January
Miss Sharon Jones!
Under The Shadow
8 January
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
10 January
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
We’re Lalaloopsy
11 January
Drag Me To Hell
13 January
Clinical
Historia De Un Clan
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
15 January
Hostage To The Devil
The Musketeers (Season 3)
17 January
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
18 January
You Me Her
10 January
Take The Ten
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
20 January
Frontier (Season 1)
24 January
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Gad Gone Wild
Terrace House: Aloha State
25 January
Ultimate Avengers: The Movie
27 January
Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh (Season 2)
iBOY
Riverdale
28 January
The Good Wife (Season 7)
Netflix US
January 1
Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
After Innocence
Bee Movie
Boogie Nights
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Collateral Damage
Dreamcatcher
El Dorado
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
HALO Legends
Hugo
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
License to Drive
Nancy Drew
Ocean's Twelve
Real Detective (Season 1)
Superman: The Movie
Superman Returns
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining
The Perfect Physique
The Rat Race
To Be A Miss
Trudell
V for Vendetta
Vanilla Sky
January 3
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 11)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'?
January 6
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
Growing Up Coy
Mar de Plastico (Season 1)
One Day at a Time (Season 1)
Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)
January 7
Alpha and Omega 7
Miss Sharon Jones!
Under the Shadow
January 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things
Ratchet and Clank
January 10
As I Open My Eyes
Best Friends Whenever (Season 2)
Happily Married
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
We're Lalaloopsy (Season 1)
January 11
Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass
January 13
Aquarius
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women Clinical
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
Historia de un Clan (Season 1)
It Follows
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)
January 14
Camp X-Ray
Cardboard Boxer
EstarEstar O No EstarEstar
January 15
A Beautiful Now
Hostage to the Devil
Señora Acero (Season 3)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
Wartime Portraits (Season 1)
January 16
Flash of Genius
Halloweed
Rezort
January 17
Fatima
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Roger Corman's Death Race 2050
January 19
Good Kids
January 20
Frontier (Season 1)
Papa
Take the 10
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
January 21
Bates Motel (Season 4)
Grami's Circus Show (Season 2)
January 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Gad Gone Wild
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil
Kill Command
Terrace House: Aloha State Season 1: Part 1
January 25
Era el Cielo
January 27
Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh (Season 2)
iBOY
Kazoops! (Season 2)
Shadows of Truth
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
January 28
Ripper Street (Season 4)
January 30
Antibirth
Swing State
January 31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special
