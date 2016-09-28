It's nearly time for the world to tumble once more into J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

The final trailer for Harry Potter prequel/spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has been unleashed onto the world, boasting its wondrous array of rampaging creatures and fantastical new environments to explore.

Eddie Redmayne's young wizard Newt Scamander arrives in 1920s New York with a sense of adventure in his heart, and an obsession with magical beasties. However, an unfortunate incident with his case containing all his finest specimens unleashes said beasts onto an unknowing muggle population, threatening to tear the fabric of magical/non-magical society apart.

The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo, Jenn Murray, Faith Wood-Blagrove and Colin Farrell. Waterston has recently spoken about her character, Magical Congress employee Tina, promising fans that she'll be "nothing like Hermione".

Marking J.K. Rowling's screenplay debut, the film is the first of a planned trilogy; with Pottermore's new writing by the author revealing the rich, textured world of the American Hogwarts, Ilvermorny.

The new trailer also comes with the news of a special preview event; where fans will be treated to a glimpse at new IMAX footage for the film, alongside a live interactive Q&A with the stars and director. The event will kick off on Thursday, 13 October at 8.30PM GMT (3:30 p.m. EDT, 12:30 p.m. PDT), taking place simultaneously in major US cities, London, and across the world. You can watch the announcement here.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hits UK cinemas 18 November.