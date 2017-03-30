The first reactions to Fast and Furious 8 have begun to trickle in following a surprise screening of the film at CinemaCon.

Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the series, introduced the premiere to excited exhibitors gathered at the release slate event in Las Vegas.

Fortunately for fans of the long-running franchise - which began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious - it seems like this eighth film will be more of the mindlessly high-octane same.

You can see a collection of initial reactions below.

The Fate of the Furious takes the ridiculousness of the franchise to a whole new level, yet feels very different. Should be a gigantic hit. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 29, 2017

The Fate of the Furious is another winning entry in the franchise. Crazy, fun, and yet very different feeling. I laughed, I cried, I cheered — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 29, 2017

I adored every ridiculous, silly, charming, absurd, fun second of The Fate of the Furious. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 29, 2017



Not everyone was in a celebratory mood following the screening, however.

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS features some great action set pieces but I think I may be too old for this franchise, which just isn't the same now — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 29, 2017



The film reunites much of the cast that has been accumulated over the past 16 years, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham. New additions arrive in the form of a villainous Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, who may or may not play a character we know's mother.

It's been reported that, following on from last year's 'beef' between Diesel and Johnson, the actors are being kept apart on the film's press tour which is currently in full force.

Other films to have received previews at CinemaCon include Pirates of the Caribbean 5, The Dark Tower and new Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk which is said to have received the event's biggest standing ovation.

Check back here to see our verdict on the film as soon as the embargo lifts next week. Fast and Furious 8 is released in the UK on 12 April.