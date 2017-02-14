This Oscar season is filled with Hollywood romances - some grand and bombastic, like La La Land's, or quiet and suppressed, like Moonlight.

At the centre of Fences sits the marriage between Troy and Rose, both brought to screen in Oscar-nominated performances by Denzel Washington and Viola Davis respectively, two powerhouses of talent and strong contenders to win in their respective categories.

Adapted from August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fences sees Troy work as a waste collector in 1950s Pittsburgh, though he is filled with resentment due to the belief he was blocked from playing Major League Baseball due to the colour of his skin.

This leads to a troubled relationship with his own estranged son (Russell Hornsby), who he admonishes for pursuing a career as a musician, and with his other son Cory (Jovan Adepo); whose chances at reaching the NFL he's suspicious of due to his belief discrimination is still rife within major league sports. In turn, he becomes at risk of losing the trust of both his sons due to his own fears of failure.

Directed by Denzel Washington, the film sees both the actor and co-star Davis reprise their roles from a 2010 revival production of the play, which won them both Tony Awards, to stunning effect. Will they both be similarly lucky when it comes to Oscar night? We'll just have to wait and see.

Oscars 2017: Our film team discuss who will win and who should

Fences is out now.