When Fifty Shades of Grey came out, journalists were perhaps a little too excited to see what saucy answers they could get the leading stars to share.

However, there will be no such dirty talk on the Fifty Shades Darker press circuit, as Universal Pictures are reportedly banning the cast from “making sexual and graphic references” during promotional interviews.

The Sun details how both Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been “forbidden from any kinky talk” and are instead being told to push the romantic elements of the story.

In an interview, Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden - who plays Christian Grey’s mother - spoke about not being allowed to “talk too much about nipple clamps.”

“I used to send out some naughty little tweets, along the lines of this ‘sweater clasp’ and I was told by Universal that I couldn’t do it anymore, but I’ll tell you one anyway.”

“I’m a good girl, I fell in line. Because it’s supposed to be more about the ‘romance’. Maybe I went too far … I don’t know.”

Fifty Shades Darker Featurette - A Look Inside

She spoke about a suggestive Tweet sent out weeks ago: “I sent out a picture of a sex toy and I was like, ‘Dear Christian, thank you so much for that lovely bracelet under the Christmas tree. Perhaps it wasn’t meant for me. Oh well, so pretty.’

“And all the fans would write back, ‘No that wasn’t for you Mama Grey, oh no.’ That was a lot of fun but it was shut down. It is a love story after all - I don’t think they want us being too overtly sexual in interviews.”

A source also told the publication that Darker features “15 minutes of erotic action including two bondage scenes.” One three minute graphic scene involved a sex toy and had members of an LA audience “laughing and screaming with horror.”

Innocent love story Fifty Shades Darker reaches cinemas 9 February.