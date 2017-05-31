Game of Thrones showrunners explain why Jon Snow has a 'tiny pecker'

Game of Thrones may be kind to its fans, but it's incredibly cruel to its characters.

No matter how kind, or righteous, or good they may be; we're talking about a show that will go ridiculously out of the way just to troll its own characters and make them feel bad about life in general.

Take Jon Snow, for example. You'd think dying and then coming back from the dead would be enough for one man to put up with but, on top of all that, he had to deal with Tormund's bullying when he dropped the line, "I saw your pecker. What god would have a pecker that small?"

According to showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Weiss, Snow's penis size was, in fact, a very deliberate and consciously decided facet.

They told Esquire, "There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right? It seems only fair. He's handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it's impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker."

Trailer: Game of Thrones Season 7

Harington's own reaction to the decision? "They're all reprobates". Leave Jon Snow's penis be, showrunners!

Game of Thrones season 7 arrives on HBO and Sky Atlantic on 16 July.