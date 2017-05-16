The Girl in the Spider's Web may have already found its new Lisbeth Salander

The new sequel to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl in the Spider's Web, may have found its Lisbeth Salander.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Claire Foy is currently in early talks for the role, best known for playing Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series The Crown; she even reportedly beat out Rogue One star Felicity Jones for the part.

Though the film, helmed by Don't Breathe's Fede Alvarez, will act as a direct follow-up to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, it actually adapts the fourth book in the Millennium series - written by David Lagercrantz following the death of the original trilogy's author, Stieg Larsson, in 2004.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has penned the screenplay, previously telling Collider: "With The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the girl [Lisbeth Salander] is really the central character. She’s the whole thing. It’s not really [Mikael] Blomkvist."

Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig, who starred in David Fincher's 2011 remake of the original Swedish adaptation, have already been confirmed not to return; Craig was supposedly optioned for two more sequels, but demanded a pay raise that made his involvement impossible due to the studio's demands that Spider's Web be produced on a much lower budget.

Knight further teased how the two films will be different, including: "...A couple of books have been skipped, so it is different, in that sense. It’s really taking a very strong central character and thinking, how do you execute this? It’s quite different."

The Girl in the Spider's Web is set for release 5 October, 2018.