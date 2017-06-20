Anyone who stuck around for Kong: Skull Island's post-credits sequence will have a hunch as to where the franchise is headed next.

That film revealed crypto-zoological agency Monarch were aware of multiple threats to the planet, with James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston) and Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) being shown photographs of primitive drawings depicting Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan.

Now confirmed to be, in fact, hints as to what the next installment, a Godzilla sequel, will have in store. Screen Crush has a full synopsis of the film, which reads:

"The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah."

"When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance."

Kong: Skull Island - Trailer 3

Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe will reprise their roles, joined now by Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown. Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr. Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi; the film will be directed by Krampus' Michael Dougherty.

Godzilla, noticeably, won't be fighting King Kong in this movie; that's a punch-up reserved for 2020's aptly-named Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Blair Witch's Adam Wingard.

Godzilla 2 hits UK cinemas 22 March 2019.