Post-credits scenes are now part and parcel of any Marvel film, though they tend to vary wildly in how essential they are to the more casual superhero fan.

Occasionally, they offer major introductions to new characters and upcoming films, like Nick Fury's introduction of the Avengers Initiative in Iron Man or the revelation of Thanos at the end of The Avengers.

At other times, they act more like fun little extras to the films, such as Iron Man 3's moment where Tony Stark regales of his adventures to a sleeping Bruce Banner, or Guardians of the Galaxy's cameo from Howard the Duck.

However, director James Gunn seems to be indicating that the post-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 may be something major for the franchise.

"All I’ll say is, unless you have to rush out because your mother is dying, stay through the entire end credits," he tweeted in response to a fan query on the subject; which seems to hint there might not just be one, but two post-credits scenes - one after the main end titles, and one at the very end.

All I’ll say is, unless you have to rush out because your mother is dying, stay through the entire end credits. https://t.co/c58nzDeCnp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 11, 2017



Which means there's a good chance one of them is a major tease for a future film. Considering Thor: Ragnarok was already nicely teased in Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man: Homecoming seems already set up by Captain America: Civil War, Gunn's level of hype could be an indicator the film's about to drop a major preview of Avengers: Infinity War.

Which would especially make sense considering the Guardians are meant to have a role in the upcoming ensemble-thon; though it would also be the perfect opportunity for Marvel to give Brie Larson's Captain Marvel a major big screen reveal ahead of the film.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 - Trailer 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits UK cinemas 28 April.