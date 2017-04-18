Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has not one, but five post-credits scenes

Marvel's success both with critics and fans alike has relied on a fairly strict formula, shifting genres ever so slightly with each new franchise, while relying on a few dependable tricks.

An ever-present tactic of the studio is the post-credit scene, granting the opportunity both for easter eggs to secure the allegiance of its most hardcore fans, and a hint of what's to come to start some early hype for the next installment.

Guardians of the Galaxy introduced a post-credits scene featuring a cameo from cult comics character Howard the Duck, but its sequel appears to be going the extra mile.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will have not one, but five post-credits scenes; ScreenRant initially reported four, with director James Gunn later confirming there were, in fact, five.

We'll have to wait at least until the film's review embargo drop on 24 April to find out what they are, though at least two of the five supposedly work as set-ups for future films, like either Infinity War or the now confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.



The second installment sees the return of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, and Dave Bautista's Drax; alongside Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel lending their voices to Rocket and Baby Groot. Michael Rooker's Yondu and Karen Gillan's Nebula also return, potentially as new members of the Guardians; while Pom Klementieff and Kurt Russell join as Mantis and Ego the Living Planet, the latter happening to be Star-Lord's dad.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 - Trailer 3

The sequel is set two-to-three months after the first film, as the Guardians come face-to-face with a new threat and Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha, the golden High Priestess and leader of the Sovereign people.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits UK cinemas 28 April.