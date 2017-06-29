  1. Culture
Hannibal Buress paid a 'double' $500 to go to the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere as him and it actually worked

Premieres can be a drag. All that aimless red carpet wandering and answering of inane questions from showbiz reporters.

Hannibal Buress plays Coach Wilson in Spider-Man: Homecoming so naturally was required to attend the film's LA one on Wednesday, but came up with an ingenious method of ducking out of it.

"LA. I need a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight," he tweeted.

"Pays $500. Email pics to hanniballookalike3@gmail.com. And yes, hanniballookalike1 and hanniballookalike2 were taken and I think it's weird."

hannibal-buress-twitter.jpg

Despite looking nothing like Hannibal, LA local Joe Carroll stepped up, Instagramming his VIP treatment en route to the premiere.

The premiere was live-streamed and Carroll was interviewed as Hannibal without any raised eyebrows.

The real Hannibal posted a screen grab of the hilarious moment, writing: "I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theatres July 8th."

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had no comment on the stunt to Entertainment Weekly, and it's hard to believe they were in on it.

