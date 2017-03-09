Jim Tavaré, best known for his role in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is in intensive care after a car crash left him severely injured.

The actor suffered 15 broken ribs, a broken neck and a punctured lung after a head-on collision. He also broke a leg and endured breastbone fractures.

His wife Laura posted a photo of the Essex-born actor, who spends the majority of his time in Los Angeles, on Facebook lying in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up.

“He’s had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery,” his wife said.

“This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this”.

JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches







7 show all JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches











1/7 Harry and the Dursleys, by J.K. Rowling

2/7 Quidditch, by JK Rowling

3/7 Peeves, by JK Rowling

4/7 Snape, by JK Rowling

5/7 Outside Privet Drive, by J.K. Rowling

6/7 MIrror of Erised, by J.K. Rowling

7/7 The Weasleys, by J.K. Rowling

Messages of support for Tavaré, who played Tom the Innkeeper in the third Harry Potter film, have flooded in from fellow entertainers and fans.

Thoughts with my old comedy compatriot, the vvv funny @JimTavare, who's in intensive care right now https://t.co/fxB0LB57KC — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 9, 2017

“Wishing our mate @jimtavare speedy recovery after a terrible car crash. Hoping thumbs up means you'll be playing that double bass soon,” Omid Djalili wrote on Twitter.

It is not just Harry Potter which the actor, who trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, is known for, the father-of-two worked on Bafta-winning TV series The Sketch Show.

He has appeared in numerous music videos such as Roots Manuva ‘s “Too Cold”, McFly’s "It's All About You” and Florence and the Machine’s “What Kind of Man”.