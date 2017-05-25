Helen Mirren on why she resisted calling herself a feminist until recently

Though Helen Mirren emphatically calls herself a feminist now, she admits she's resisted the term in the past.

Making the commencement speech at Tulane University in New Orleans, Mirren stated: "No matter what sex you are, or race, be a feminist. In every country and culture that I have visited, from Sweden to Uganda, from Singapore to Mali, it is clear that when women are given respect, and the ability and freedom to pursue their personal dreams and ambitions, life improves for everyone."

"I didn’t define myself as a feminist until quite recently," he added. "But I had always lived like a feminist and believed in the obvious: that women were as capable and as energetic and as inspiring as men. But to join a movement called feminism seemed too didactic, too political."

"However, I have come to understand that feminism is not an abstract idea but a necessity if we — and really by “we,” I mean you guys — are to move us forward and not backward into ignorance and fearful jealousy. So now, I am a declared feminist and I would encourage you to be the same."



Mirren's speech was also packed with her usual wit and warmth, opening with: "So, today’s speech will contain advice for any of you born in England who decide to become Shakespearean actresses, and end up doing nude scenes in 10 films. I mentioned that just to see if any of your fathers are getting out their cellphones now to Google me. Dads. Stop. Inappropriate. Put it away. I mean the phone!"

She also toasted to New Orleans as the place where an individual is obligated to have "at least one fathered costume in your wardrobe at all times."