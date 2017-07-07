The director of It Comes at Night, the new psychological horror currently filling cinema audiences with dread, has revealed his surprise dream project would be a biopic of rapper Kanye West.

Trey Edward Shults made the admission in an interview with The Independent, stating: “I have a dream of doing a Kanye West biopic."

“My dream is he will somehow see and like my movies and let me pick his brain apart - to make the ultimate one-of-a-kind biopic we haven’t yet seen [that will] explore this man," he said. "I think it'd be amazing."

Shults continued: “I think he's a genius musically, but his public persona - what's going on there? Is he a crazy man? There’s so much to explore. I don't even know how I'd do it yet or what period I'd hone in on. I just want to chill out with Kanye and make something great. That's my dream.

"I saw The Weeknd tweeted about It Comes at Night. I was like, “I'm getting close to Kanye!”

"I think he’ll like this next movie that I’m writing," he said referring to a passion project he's described as his "baby."

It Comes at Night stars Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Riley Keough. The film, set in a post-apocalyptic world, sees the world of two families collide after the outbreak of a contagious disease.

In the interview, Shults explained that he never viewed It Comes at Night as a horror film despite the marketing pitching it as so. You can read the full interview here.

It Comes at Night is in cinemas now.