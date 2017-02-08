Jack Nicholson to return to acting to play Toni Erdmann in remake

Maren Ade’s German-language comedy Toni Erdmann was arguably the best film of 2016 and a near certainty to win this year’s Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

As such, the idea of an English language remake might be seen as sacrilege, were it not for an incredible casting in the title role: Jack Nicholson.

Deadline has reported that Nicholson will return to acting to play Winfried Conradi, who wreaks havoc in his estranged daughter’s life, playing pranks on her through his alter ego, a dishevelled businessman he calls Toni Erdmann.

It will be his first acting role since 2006’s The Departed, if you don’t count The Bucket List (2007) and How Do You Know (2010), which you’d probably wouldn’t want to as they’re films best forgotten.

Variety is reporting that Kristen Wiig will play Winfried’s daughter, Ines Conradi, who, after her recent more dramatic work in films like Welcome To Me, I could imagine being a good fit (although good luck to her with negotiating that petits fours scene).

Paramount has acquired the rights to the remake of Toni Erdmann, with a (hugely important) director yet to be tapped.

Nicholson previously helped develop St. Vincent but ended up dropping out of starring in it, suggesting Bill Murray for the role instead.