Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, the screenwriting duo behind several James Bond films, have been officially approached to write the script for Bond 25, reports suggest

While unconfirmed, the Daily Mail states that the next 007 film will mark the duo's seventh time working on a bond film.

Their previous credits include Spectre, Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Die Another Day and The World Is Not Enough.

It's still unknown whether Daniel Craig will return as the British spy despite producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson remaining enthusiastic to keep him on board.

Discussions have previously been held regarding the direction of the next film with Purvis and Wade telling the Telegraph last month that the new film would be “quite different” to latest Bond film, Spectre.

They even suggested Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency would have an affect on any future script.

Purvis and Wade are considered to be one of Britain's most successful writing partnerships.