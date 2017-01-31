Almost everyone under the sun has seemingly watched James Cameron’s epic romance Titanic, the second highest-grossing film of all time.

Yet, there’s one glaring issue that gets brought up time and time again: why didn’t Rose (Kate Winslet) make room for Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) upon the floating door? Surely, the two of them could have survived and lived happily ever after?

Cameron has been fending off questions about the scene, Mythbusters even dedicating an episode that concluded Jack could have got on the door.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the conundrum was brought up once more, Cameron continuing to defend the scene.

"[Laughs] We’re gonna go there? Look, it’s very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.’ It’s that simple. You can do all the post-analysis you want.

"So you’re talking about the Mythbusters episode, right? Where they sort of pop the myth? OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia.

"Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later—which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead. So that wouldn’t work.

"His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died. They’re fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they’re full of s**t."

In the same interview, Cameron spoke about the upcoming Avatar films, revealing how he’s finished the script for the fifth Avatar film.