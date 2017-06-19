Jurassic World 2 is now better because Jeff Goldblum performed his own version down the phone

It's great that Jeff Goldblum is returning to the Jurassic Park franchise, as he was easily the best thing about the original. He doesn't just bring his fine acting to a project though, he brings that indefinable Goldblumian quality that will be felt across the production. Hell, even the caterer and grips' lives are about to change in curious and delightful ways they don't even know about.

He's already worked his magic on the Jurassic World 2 script, as producer (and Star Wars IX director) Colin Trevorrow explained to Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"Maybe one of my highlights of this whole process is Goldblum," he recalled.

"Jeff Goldblum called me – and I'm not going to do an impression – but he was like, 'Look, I've added a couple of things, and I thought I'd perform it for you.'

"So, we sat on the phone for an hour as he ran these lines, and I talked about it. And, I mean – it was almost better than being there on set. It was great."

Trevorrow is confident that there is a reason for a Jurassic World 2 existing.

"I apologise to those who thought they were never gonna need to see another Jurassic World movie, because I think [director] JA Bayona is gonna prove [them] wrong."

The sequel is expected 7 June, 2018.