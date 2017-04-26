Jeff Goldblum is handing out free sausages in Sydney

The world is absolutely delighted that Jeff Goldblum is returning to the Jurassic Park franchise.

Jeff Goldblum, however, has more important things on his mind: like sausages. The man, the legend, the actor was spotted in Sydney, of all places, in a pop-up truck emblazoned with the name 'Chef Goldblum's', handing out free sausages to the good people of Australia.

Why exactly he was doing so is somewhat of a mystery, as he teased a passerby that he was doing research "for sort of a project that I'm doing, that has something to do with food".

Has he gone method for a new role? Or is 'Chef Goldblum''s set to become the hottest new eatery?

For now, we can at least celebrate the fact it's been confirmed he'll return as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the upcoming Jurassic World sequel, directed by J.A. Bayona and once more starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The legend himself, @jeffgoldblum, is selling sausages at Circular Quay. 🌭#sydney #barbecue #gourmet #keepitretail A post shared by Martin Feld Retail Collection (@martinfeldretail) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Terrible photo of me, but I don't even mind because Jeff Goldblum serenaded me the Jurassic Park theme song! Can't wipe the smile off my face #jeffgoldblum #jurassicpark #chefgoldblum A post shared by CHANTEL ZAMPARUTTI (@chantelfrances) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

The legend himself. #jeffgoldblum #chefgoldblum #lifefindsaway A post shared by danielb769 (@danielb769) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

Scoring a sanga from #brundlefly #chefgoldblum I'm, I'm simply saying that life, uh... finds a way A post shared by Phillips Huynh (@ph22ps) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT



Jurassic World 2 hits cinemas 22 June, 2018.