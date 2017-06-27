Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has threatened Johnny Depp with perjury charges in the latest episode of Australia’s so-called “war on terrior”.

The Hollywood actor and his then-wife Amber Heard failed to declare their two Yorkshire terrier dogs, Pistol and Boo, to Australian customs after arriving by private jet in 2015.

Australia’s highest profile quarantine case was then propelled into the limelight after Mr Joyce threatened to put down the couple’s dogs unless they “buggered off back to the United States”.

The bizarre feud between Depp and Mr Joyce was escalated after Depp branded the politician a “sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia”.

The case eventually wound to a close last year after Heard avoided conviction for illegally smuggling the dogs into the country. The couple, who finalised their divorce earlier this year, also released a surreal apology video, which quickly went viral and was compared to a hostage video, and was roundly mocked by Mr Joyce.

But legal documents now allegedly show Depp was “fully aware” he was breaking Australian laws.

Johnny Depp's quirky £9.8 million Los Angeles apartment







9 show all Johnny Depp's quirky £9.8 million Los Angeles apartment















1/9 The dining room Partners Trust

2/9 The kitchen Partners Trust

3/9 The Art Deco exterior Partners Trust

4/9 The bedroom Partners Trust

5/9 The living area Partners Trust

6/9 The dining table Partners Trust

7/9 The kitchen Partners Trust

8/9 The outside terrace area Partners Trust

9/9 The pool Partners Trust

His former business managers, The Management Group (TMG), claimed the Hollywood star had "pressured one of his long-term employees to 'take the fall'," in papers obtained by People.

As a result, Mr Joyce, ho is also agricultural minister, has warned the Australian government might reinvestigate Depp.

"If the allegation is correct, there's a word for that - it is called perjury," the politician told ABC.

"We're an island continent and we take biosecurity very seriously and it doesn't matter if you think that you're Mr Who's Who of Hollywood, you're going to obey our laws."

Last year, Heard, a fellow actor, pleaded guilty to making a false statement on her immigration card about the dogs and received a one-month good behaviour bond. She was ordered to pay A$1,000 (£540) if she broke the bond.

Her lawyer argued the actress thought Depp's assistants had already arranged the dogs' travel documents for their trip to Queensland two years ago.

Australia is known for its stringent quarantine laws designed to keep disease out of the country. Dogs arriving from the US must spend 10 days in quarantine.

A representative for Depp did not immediately respond to request for comment.