Jonathan Demme, best known as the director of the Oscar-winning Silence of the Lambs, has died at the age of 73.

Though the back-to-back successes of both Silence of the Lambs (1991) and Philadelphia (1993) may have forever secured Demme's place as one of Hollywood's greats, he was also someone endlessly capable of surprise.

His first broke into film, for example, by working alongside B-movie legend Roger Corman, co-writing and producing both Angels Hard as They Come and Hot Box; he then moved on to directing, making three films (Caged Heat, Crazy Mama, and Fight Mad) for Corman's studio.

Demme eventually found mainstream success in the 1980s, thanks to a string of hits in Melvin and Howard, Swing Shift, and Something Wild.

Indiewire reports Demme passed away from esophageal cancer and complications from heart disease, according to a source close to the family.

He is survived by his wife, artist Joanne Howard, and their three children.

More to follow.