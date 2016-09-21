Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have banded together for a PSA reminding Americans to vote and giving them some pretty clear advice on which candidate to optgo for.

Part of an initiative called Save the Day, the 3-minute video sends up celebrity PSAs, with actors pretending to fight for attention, but still carries a strong message.

“You only get this many famous people together if the issue is one that truly matters to all of us,” the famous faces say. “A disease or ecological crisis or [Don Chedle gets the most caustic line] a racist, abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of our society.”

Whedon didn’t have much trouble finding celebrities to publicly oppose Trump, telling BuzzFeed: "There is almost nobody that I wouldn’t approach to say, ‘If you can pitch in, do it now.

“It was pretty much the same spiel to everybody: ‘Doing a voting PSA to help get out the vote and stop orange Muppet Hitler.’”

The PSA points to website savetheday.vote, which reads: “We are a short-form production company dedicated to the idea that voting is a necessary and heroic act. That every voice in this wonderfully diverse nation should, and must, be heard. That the only thing that can save democracy is the act that defines it. We are committed to fighting the apathy, cynicism, and honest confusion that keeps citizens from using their vote. And to reminding an increasingly out-of-touch and compromised set of representatives that they are answerable to the people they were hired to serve.”

Americans head to polling stations on 8 November, 2016.