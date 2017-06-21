Joss Whedon's leaked Wonder Woman script labelled 'sexist' by DC fans

Earlier this month, the script for Joss Whedon’s Wonder Woman leaked online, dozens of DC fans eagerly reading the fabled words.

Whedon first boarded Wonder Woman back in 2005, spending years writing the script and gearing up to direct the picture.

Production, though, never progressed, and the script — which was said to see Diana Price defeat enemies in a modern day setting — was shelved.

Fans, of course, believed the Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator’s script would likely be great — after all, he co-wrote Toy Story, Firefly, and The Avengers — hoping the project would once again be picked up by Warner Bros.

Over eleven years later, and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman has reached cinemas, at the same time as Whedon’s script has leaked.

Many readers have labelled the leaked script ‘sexist’, particularly with the film’s initial focus being on male character Steve Trevor. See Tweets and snippets of the script below.

Thanking the entire universe for not allowing the sexist & terrible Joss Whedon Wonder Woman to ever get made. pic.twitter.com/xZrBsjmVY4 — libby (@ladylibberty) 15 June 2017 If the Joss Whedon Wonder Woman script reveals anything, it's that even the most well-meaning of us have to actively work to evolve. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) 16 June 2017 lmao that joss whedon WW script



that dude is what happens when you keep giving someone cookies for clearing a low bar — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) 16 June 2017 I'm reading Joss Whedon's original script for Wonder Woman pic.twitter.com/r0NOIrfEew — Pauline (@Punziella) 16 June 2017 reading the wh*don wonder woman script was never any fun but after seeing/crying at actual WW it becomes a viscerally insulting experience — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) 15 June 2017 the first pronoun in Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman script is "she" so i got excited that maybe it WOULD be about a woman, but its about a plane pic.twitter.com/eZRx4VlZGL — Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) 15 June 2017

Whedon is currently working on Justice League — itself having extensive reshoots seemingly giving Gal Gadot’s version of the character more screen time — with Batgirl also in the works.

Due to the nature of the leaked script, some fans are now calling on Warner Bros. to remove Whedon from the post.

If Wonder Woman taught us anything it's that a woman should be writing and directing Batgirl not Joss Whedon — Martian Manhunter Jr (@BlckBolex) 16 June 2017 me reading joss whedon's original script for wonder woman and realising he's gonna direct batgirl pic.twitter.com/bfBaIVKwXZ — dieroach (@avxnger) 16 June 2017 Joss Whedon? On Batgirl? With that Wonder Woman script? — Chaotic Good (@SageTerrence) 16 June 2017

Whether the studio removes Whedon remains to be seen, but that initial script is almost a decade old and may have been heavily edited by the studio, especially considering how studios disregarded female-focussed superhero flick at the time. Whedon has yet to comment on the leak.