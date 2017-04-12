Jude Law will star as Albus Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts film, it has been announced.

JK Rowling's Harry Potter website Pottermore revealed that the British actor will portray Dumbledore "long before he became headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry".

"At this point in the story he is the wizarding school's Transfiguration professor and a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald - the Dark wizard we met in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, played by Johnny Depp," a statement continued.

"The stage is set for for Dumbledore to make his presence known and returning director David Yates said: 'Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I've long admire and I'm looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him.

"I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Album Dumbledore as J.K Rowling reveals this very different time in his life."

Law was among our picks of actors who could best-suit the role.

Our culture reporter Jacob Stolworthy called it, writing: "Sure, Jude Law may not be the first choice that springs to mind, but he has just the right amount of rough-and-ready charm. One flash of that grin and he'll have you believing he’s as dependable as they come as well as someone who could instantly tear you down in a duel.

"He's currently enjoying something of a resurgence in TV series The Young Pope which sees him assuredly carry the role of someone held in the highest esteem. An unlikely audition, if ever there was one."

The first Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them film was released in November last year to positive reviews and success at the box office.

It became the first film in J.K Rowling's work to win an Academy Award, for Best Costume Design.

The sequel will begin filming this summer, and is set for release on 16 November 2018.