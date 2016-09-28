One Direction's had one; Katy Perry's had one - even Justin Bieber's had one. Now it's over to Justin Timberlake to have his very own concert film - only this particular project comes from an unlikely source.

Jonathan Demme - director of such memorable films as The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia - is the man behind Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids, a space-age concert film showing the singer and his band members performing on their 134-show tour.

The film specifically hones in on the final date of Timberlake's 20/20 Experience world tour in Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena which saw him perform tracks including "Mirrors," "Holy Grail" and "Cry Me a River".

As well as being the singer's biggest to date, it was one of the highest-grossing tours of the decade.

Streaming service Netflix has announced the special - which was shown at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) - will debut on 12 October.

Demme's other film credits include a remake of The Manchurian Candidate, Rachel Getting Married and Ricki and the Flash.

Timberlake's most recent single was summer anthem "Can't Stop the Feeling" which is the official song for animated film Trolls which he stars in alongside Anna Kendrick. Its UK release arrives on 21 October, a few weeks after its London Film Festival (LFF) premiere.