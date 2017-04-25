Is Katy Perry considering a career change? Or is this one of those viral teases the music industry loves so dearly?

Pretty obviously the second, as Perry's latest missive to her fans is superficially a recipe for cherry pie, more glaringly a tease for what's been alleged to be her new single, 'Bon Appétit'.

Though the instructions are fairly straightforward and would presumably actually result in a pie if followed, they're also filled with some ultra-Perry phrases like, "This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy" and "Calm those hungry eyes".

Lyrics to her newest single? Quite possibly, as Perry already teased 'Bon Appétit' to fans back on Pi Day (14 March), posting a short clip of the track to her Instagram story.

The track, which is rumoured to feature Ariana Grande, still has no release date; it would mark the second single Perry released following 'Chained to the Rhythm', which was accompanied by a lightly politically-flavoured video set in an amusement park.

Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise 😉🍒 pic.twitter.com/Q35yejMt4Q — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 24, 2017

There's no word on when the accompanying album will also drop, though there's bound to be more hints and clues along the way.