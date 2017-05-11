King Arthur: Legend of the Sword set to bomb at box office

Guy Ritchie's new fantasy epic King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is set to struggle at the box office this coming weekend, with a projected taking of $25 million at a whopping 3,600 locations in the US - off the back of a $175 million production budget (not including marketing costs).

Trade mag Variety describes the projection as an "opening weekend flop of epic proportions" for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow.

Ritchie had big success with his Sherlock Holmes movies at the box office, but struggled a little when it came to The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

That film at least had fairly strong reviews, but the same cannot be said for King Arthur, which right now has a 23% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It features Jude Law, which should have been a draw, but lead actor Charlie Hunnam was more of a risk, and David Beckham's cameo has not gone over great with critics.

Ritchie's next project will be a live-action version of Aladdin, which is seeking leads of Middle Eastern descent.