Kingsman 2 is set to be even “more crazy” than the already decidedly crazy first film, according to a woman who would know.

Jane Goldman co-wrote both The Secret Service and upcoming sequel The Golden Circle with director Matthew Vaughn, and she dropped the first hints about what fans can expect in a recent interview.

“It’s more crazy than the first one, if such a thing is possible, it’s pretty crazy,” she told Collider. “We’re very fortunate to have Julianne Moore playing the villain and she’s incredible. I think that people who enjoyed the first one won’t be disappointed. It’s not about trying to do something more shocking or more out there, it’s about hopefully bringing that freshness and surprise to action scenes, where they don’t go in the direction you think they’re gonna go in.”

Production wrapped on Kingsman 2 last month, with the film due to arrive in UK cinemas in 16 June next year.

The spy spoof follow-up will see Taron Egerton’s Eggsy head state-side with Mark Strong’s Merlin to work for secret US spy society Statesmen.

Statesmen HQ is disguised as a whisky distillery and once there, Eggsy and Merlin will be tasked with defeating the villainous Poppy, played by Julianne Moore. Halle Berry joins the cast as Statesmen leader Ginger and it has finally been confirmed that Colin Firth will somehow return from the dead as suave agent Harry Hart.



Elton John is reportedly in talks to make an appearance, possibly playing himself, while Channing Tatum has confirmed himself for a mystery supporting role.

Vaughn recently told Empire that fans are eager for “another church sequence” like the one from original film Kingsman: The Secret Service, in which Harry went on a mass killing spree. “I have no reason for another massacre to happen,” he said. “But I have other sequences you’ve never seen before.”

These sequences look set to feature robot dogs, one-armed henchmen, skiing, bar brawls and, of course, a “massive f**king frankfurter” that wages war on the heroes.



The first Kingsman film grossed over £260 million at the global box office early last year, with Samuel L Jackson starring as evil billionaire Richmond Valentine.