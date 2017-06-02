Passionate environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has criticised President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement.

"Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action," he tweeted, disappointed with the move after writing the day before: ".@realDonaldTrump, I hope you’ll make the moral decision today to protect future generations."

On Facebook he wrote:

"Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump's careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging. Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change, and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths. It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action."

The US' withdrawal from the accord threatens to derail it, the agreement being designed so that each member country feels duty bound to meet climate change targets.

With America now polluting as Trump sees fit, other countries could be tempted to follow suit - though world leaders including new French president Emmanuel Macron have been quick to show their resolve.

DiCaprio, who spoke during the Paris Agreement For Climate Change signing, used his Oscar acceptance speech for Best Actor in 2016 to discuss the environment, saying:

"Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating. We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this. For our children’s children, and for those people out there whose voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed."

