There's been a certain trend of late of attempting to insult hired professionals by placing "so-called" in front of their job title.

A completely meaningless phrase, yet that hasn't deterred Donald Trump from using it to attack the (definitely called, as it is his profession) federal judge who temporarily blocked Trump's executive order banning entry into the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.

US District Judge James Robart, who was appointed by President George Bush in 2003, issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's restrictions, ruling that the ban would be immediately stopped nationwide.

Unsurprisingly, Trump's reaction was furious, taking to Twitter to declare: "the opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

Well, two can play at that game, Trump; with filmmaker Michael Moore responding to the tweet with pretty much the perfect answer. "Thank you, So-Called President Trump! I've been struggling for 2 weeks over what to call you, and your tweet here gave us the answer," he tweeted.

Thank you, So-Called President Trump! I've been struggling for 2 weeks over what to call you, and your tweet here gave us the answer. https://t.co/HVf3oSWYum — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 5, 2017



Moore was one of the few famous people to publicly predict that Donald Trump would become President, and recently also took to Twitter to deliver a warning that the US was currently in the middle of a coup, specifically in connection to Steven Bannon's role as senior advisor.

A federal appeals court has denied Donald Trump's request to immediately reinstate his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, instead asking both the state of Washington and the Trump administration to file more arguments at the start of next week.