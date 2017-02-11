Uzbekistan film blocked because it doesn't have Morgan Freeman in it

A film hailing from Uzbekistan has been prevented from release in its native due to the inclusion of Morgan Freeman in its promotional trail despite the actor not appearing in the film.

Titled Daydi (Rogue), the film was set to be released in cinemas this week until the Uzbekistan film licensing body made the decision to pull it from cinemas.

Freeman was present on both the poster of the film as well as the trailer - however, he made no appearance whatsoever in the finished feature.

The licensing body has since accused production studio Timur Film's promise of a Hollywood A-list actor of breaching consumer's rights.

The poster for Uzbek film Daydi (Rogue)

After a spot of research, Podrobno news agency found that Freeman's appearance in Daydi's promo trail was taken from his role in 2015 film Last Knights, the trailer of which you can watch below.

Daydi stars Mirolim Quilchev as a police officer who must protect the country from a group of assassins. The film's release now depends on the verdict of two government bodies meaning the film won't be permitted to be shown in the meantime.

The studio is yet to comment on the ruling.