Mötley Crüe’s legendary The Dirt memoir getting Netflix biopic from Jackass director and Californication writer

Mötley Crüe’s snorts-and-all autobiography The Dirt sent countless readers off the rails - a debauched chronicle of the band’s decadent lifestyle during their heyday in the 80s.

A biopic based on it has been kicking around for some time, and now it looks to have found a home.

Paramount and Focus Feature are in negotiations with Netflix to distribute the long-gestating film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has been line up to direct - a really good fit given his expertise in showing off gleeful idiocy.

The writing department is on point too, with Tom Kapinos having apparently penned the script, the man behind dissolute LA comedy series Californication.

The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band was written by Mötley Crüe members Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx, along with author Neil Strauss, and became a New York Times best-seller.

Focusing on their rise to the throne of hair metal, it told tales of sex with groupies, clashes with police, in fighting and boatloads of drugs, interspersed with over 100 photos.

