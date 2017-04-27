Radio 1 has apologised after Orlando Bloom used the word "pikey" live on air.

The actor was being interviewed by Nick Grimshaw on the Breakfast show when he was asked if he still does his own stunts - ahead of the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge on 26 May.

Bloom, who stars as Will Turner in the film, replied: "I'm still a pikey from Kent, boy, I'm still a pikey from Kent. You don't want to get on the wrong side of me, boy."

Grimshaw issued an apology shortly after the interview finished, saying: "He's a bit of a loose cannon. Apologies if you were offended by anything that Orlando may have said.

The National Gypsy-Traveller-Roma Council told the BBC that Bloom's use of the "racially abusive term is worrying".

Listeners also criticised him on social media, with one writing: "No, Orlando Bloom on @R1Breakfast @BBCR1, you're not a 'pikey from Kent'. It's a racist slur!"

Bloom tried to explain his use of the word after the interview, saying: "I've come from Kent and I grew up with a lot of, like, freewheeling, cool, interesting characters like that.

"I certainly wasn't taking a slant at that at all. I'm very respectful."

BBC Radio 1 issued a further apology after the one made by Grimshaw in a statement that read: "As with any live broadcast, we take great care to ensure all guests are briefed about their language before going on air.

"We apologised to listeners afterwards for any offence caused."