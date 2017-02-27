Every year, Hollywood’s finest head to the Oscars, hoping to win a coveted golden statue. Dressed in their finest outfits, they will slowly make their way down the red carpet, the paparazzi snapping away and the press pestering with questions.
However, whereas traditionally celebrities march down the carpet doing interviews, two actors decided to unclip the velvet ropes and meet screaming fans.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson - Hollywood’s highest paid actor (for good reason) - decided to make his way over to waiting veterans wearing their military uniforms, shaking hands before continuing down the carpet.Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson - Hollywood’s highest paid actor (for good reason) - decided to make his way over to waiting veterans wearing their military uniforms, shaking hands before continuing down the carpet.
Then, Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington made his way over to fans, one woman being overheard screaming “oh my God, he shook my hand.” The actor also asked one veteran to join him on the red carpet for a more personal handshake.
While other actors no doubt meet fans all the time, it’s a testament to these two esteemed actors that they take time out from the biggest movie celebration in the business to meet ardent supporters.
Meanwhile, the Oscars were a far from perfect affair, one mess up - concerning the Best Picture nomination - making headlines across the world.
