  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

La La Land/Moonlight mix-up: Twitter reacts to Best Picture blunder with Steve Harvey memes and congratulations

'Still reeling from the emotional rollercoaster'

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
oscars-2017-front.jpg

Everything was going remarkably smoothly at the Oscars on Sunday night. Predictably, Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor, Viola Davis best supporting, Emma Stone best leading actress and Casey Affleck best lead.

Many suspected La La Land would scoop the top prize and, as expected, it did. For a minute.

Warren Beaty announced how Damien Chazelle’s film had taken the Best Picture gong when, in reality, it was Moonlight that won.

Twitter erupted into a fountain of Steve Harvey references, memes, and - mainly - excitement, as the most predictable winner in history wasn’t handed the Oscar.

Moonlight won three awards over the course of the evening, taking home best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Ali, along with best picture. 

In his acceptance speech, Ali said: “I had so many wonderful teachers [growing up], and one thing that they consistently told me was it wasn’t about you, it’s not about you. It’s about these characters. 

“You’re in service to these stories and these characters. And I’m so blessed to have had an opportunity [to do that].”

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet

  • 1/25

    Hailee Steinfeld

    Getty Images

  • 2/25

    Taraji P. Henson

    Getty Images

  • 3/25

    Chrissy Teigen

    Getty Images

  • 4/25

    Ruth Negga

    REUTERS

  • 5/25

    Dev Patel

    PA

  • 6/25

    Karlie Kloss

    Getty Images

  • 7/25

    Emma Roberts

    Getty Images

  • 8/25

    Riz Ahmed

  • 9/25

    Felicity Jones

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/25

    Isabelle Huppert

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/25

    Octavia Spencer

    Getty Images

  • 12/25

    Mahershala Ali

    Rex Features

  • 13/25

    Michelle Williams

    Getty Images

  • 14/25

    Naomie Harris

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/25

    Scarlett Johansson

    Getty Images

  • 16/25

    Ryan Gosling

    Getty Images

  • 17/25

    Viola Davis

    Getty Images

  • 18/25

    Charlize Theron

    Getty Images

  • 19/25

    Dakota Johnson

    REUTERS

  • 20/25

    Chris Evans

  • 21/25

    Brie Larson

  • 22/25

    Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

    REUTERS

  • 23/25

    Sofia Boutella

    PA

  • 24/25

    Pharrell Williams

    Rex Features

  • 25/25

    Kirsten Dunst

    Getty Images

To follow all the happenings at this year’s Oscars ceremony, check out our live blog here. You can find a list of all the winners here.

Comments