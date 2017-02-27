Everything was going remarkably smoothly at the Oscars on Sunday night. Predictably, Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor, Viola Davis best supporting, Emma Stone best leading actress and Casey Affleck best lead.

Many suspected La La Land would scoop the top prize and, as expected, it did. For a minute.

Warren Beaty announced how Damien Chazelle’s film had taken the Best Picture gong when, in reality, it was Moonlight that won.

Twitter erupted into a fountain of Steve Harvey references, memes, and - mainly - excitement, as the most predictable winner in history wasn’t handed the Oscar.

STILL SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/qe3NUDWAHM — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) February 27, 2017 IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) 27 February 2017

Moonlight won three awards over the course of the evening, taking home best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Ali, along with best picture.

In his acceptance speech, Ali said: “I had so many wonderful teachers [growing up], and one thing that they consistently told me was it wasn’t about you, it’s not about you. It’s about these characters.

“You’re in service to these stories and these characters. And I’m so blessed to have had an opportunity [to do that].”

